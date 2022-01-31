News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Submits Comments Ahead of USTR’s Annual Special 301 Report On IP Trade Barriers

BY Heather Greenfield
January 31, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed Special 301 comments today with the U.S. Trade Representative, asking USTR to identify countries using intellectual property rules in ways that pose trade barriers for U.S. exporters in its upcoming Special 301 report.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: 

“Countries, including longtime trading partners like Europe, are increasingly enacting policies that depart from longstanding IP practices, while also discriminating against U.S. tech companies. CCIA encourages USTR to investigate the range of discriminatory policies and the trading partners enacting them as well as countries without balanced IP regulations that then become a trade barrier for one of the U.S.’s largest exporters of services.”

 

