Competition, Digital Economy, Internet Freedom, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events

Senate Judiciary Committee Passes Flawed Bill That Would Harm Consumers, Economy, Security

BY Heather Greenfield
January 20, 2022

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved legislation that would affect low-cost and free-to-the-user digital services offered by a handful of digital companies. The new regulations carve out most tech competitors – including overseas rivals positioning themselves to fill a void created by overregulation.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, an international not for profit tech trade association, has advocated for competition in the tech industry for 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“This bill endangers U.S. digital leadership, and puts consumers’ security and privacy at risk.  Rather than drafting general rules to protect consumers’ welfare, the bill regulates the business models of a handful of companies.  This bill is European-style industrial policy, not competition policy.”

“As an association that has fought for competition in the tech industry for half a century, we see antitrust as too important to politicize. Antitrust policy should aim to promote consumer welfare – not punish specific companies.”

“Though this flawed legislation was rushed through a committee vote, we trust that as more senators examine its economic and security implications, it will not pass a full Senate vote.”

