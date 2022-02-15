EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA and International Business Groups Raise Concerns with EU Foreign Subsidies Proposal

BY Heather Greenfield
February 15, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), along with six other leading international trade associations, expressed concerns with the EU proposal on foreign subsidies in a joint statement highlighting the potential unintended consequences of the EU Regulation.

The statement was signed by the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU, Australian Business in Europe, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, Europe India Chamber of Commerce, the European Australian Business Council, the Japan Business Council in Europe, and the Korea Business Association Europe.

CCIA published its position paper earlier this year detailing our concerns with the EU Regulation on foreign subsidies.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President & Head of Office, Christian Borggreen:

“Our joint statement shows that the EU’s main trading partners are concerned with how the proposal will impact their ability to invest and do business in the EU.”

“’We hope law makers will make this proposal workable for both European and international businesses.’’

“The EU proposal seeks to address valid concerns about distortive foreign investments. However, as currently drafted, we fear that it will inadvertently thwart international investment which Europe needs to kickstart its economic recovery and to bolster key strategic sectors.”

Related Articles

News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, Taxes & Trade, , , , ,

CCIA Submits Comments Ahead of USTR’s Annual Special 301 Report On IP Trade Barriers

Jan 31, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed Special 301 comments today with the U.S. Trade Representative, asking USTR to identify countries using intellectual property rules in ways that pose trade barriers for U.S. exporters in its upcoming Special 301 report. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:  “Countries, including longtime…

EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, ,

CCIA hosts event on EU Foreign Subsidies Proposal

Jan 27, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) today hosted a webinar looking at the potential impact on the European economy of the proposed EU Regulation on foreign subsidies today. Speakers were: Christophe Hansen, Member of the European Parliament and Rapporteur of the proposal Alexandre Bertuzzi, Case Handler Officer, DG Competition, European…

Competition, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , , ,

CCIA Welcomes House’s America COMPETES Act, Expresses Concern About Combining It With More Controversial, Harmful Measures

Jan 25, 2022

Washington – While CCIA applauds the America COMPETES Act for ensuring that the U.S. tech sector can compete with China by investing in AI, quantum computing, and other emerging technology, the proposal includes concerning language regarding unrelated matters like trademark-infringing goods. The proposal’s attempts to address counterfeits create an untested new IP liability scheme for…