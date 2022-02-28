CCIA Announces New Hires, Staff Promotions

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to announce several new hires and promotions. The association has hired Stephanie Joyce as Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President, and Krisztian Katona, as Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy.

Stephanie joins CCIA after more than 20 years in private practice where she represented clients, including CCIA, before state and federal agencies, in Congress, and in the courts. Throughout her career, she has been an advocate for pro-competitive telecommunications and tech policy, including the protection of an Open Internet, ensuring meaningful and sustainable broadband deployment, and adapting Universal Service to meet the needs of the evolving marketplace.

Krisztian Katona was formerly senior attorney at the Federal Trade Commission. Krisztian investigated potential competition issues in digital markets and led the FTC’s work in the Competition Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Krisztian also coordinated ​​the FTC’s bilateral relationships with competition authorities in European Union Member States and Brazil.

In addition to the new hires, CCIA has promoted Dan Johnson to senior vice president and general counsel, Ali Sternburg to vice president of information policy and Rachael Stelly to senior policy counsel.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We are excited to have Stephanie and Krisztian join our team. Bringing Stephanie’s skills in-house will enable CCIA to take its technology policy advocacy to a new level for members and consumers. Krisztian’s expertise on tech competition issues will be tremendously valuable as policymakers and businesses seek to address the policy challenges of the digital economy. We could not be more pleased to have both of them onboard.

“We are also delighted to promote talented team members Dan, Ali, and Rachael. We appreciate their dedicated work to advance sound policy for the digital sector.”