CCIA Statement On Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

BY Heather Greenfield

The following can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA condemns the Russian government’s unprovoked invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine and joins with leaders worldwide in demanding Russia cease its aggression immediately. These violent actions are a threat to democracy and the rule of law, and CCIA fully supports the measures adopted by the Administration in response.

“Across the technology sector, our businesses have suspended numerous products and services consistent with the Administration’s financial sanctions and we stand ready to work together in implementing measures aimed at bringing about an end to this senseless war.

“Further, CCIA condemns the Russian government’s ongoing censorship of digital communications services in an effort to obscure its barbarity from its own people. Communications services are critical to civilians in times of crisis, and restricting citizens’ access to communications tools is the hallmark of authoritarianism.”