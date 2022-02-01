CCIA Welcomes Senate Finance Committee Leadership on EU Discriminatory Tech Regulation

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — In a letter to President Biden, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Ranking Member Mike Crapo raised concerns with forthcoming EU legislation the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act. The letter encouraged the Administration to engage with the EU, leveraging ongoing conversations through platforms like the U.S.-EU Tech & Trade Council to address the discriminatory aspects of these measures.

The letter specifically warns that these discriminatory policies will “distort trade by disadvantaging U.S. companies and their workers”, “giving an unfair competitive advantage to other foreign companies, including those based in countries like China and Russia, which do not reflect shared U.S.-EU values of democracy, human rights, and market-based principles.”

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo previously criticized these initiatives, noting that they unfairly target U.S. companies and “will disproportionately impact U.S.-based tech firms and their ability to adequately serve EU customers and uphold security and privacy standards.”

For 50 years, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, with offices in Washington D.C. and Brussels, has consistently supported greater U.S.-EU dialogue and cooperation on trade and technology policy.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matthew Schruers:

“We welcome the leadership of Senator Wyden and Senator Crapo in raising concerns about the discriminatory nature and unintended consequences of forthcoming EU legislation. As the Senators make clear, domestic laws cannot serve as stealth trade barriers or industrial strategies that distort markets.

“Transatlantic dialogue on digital governance issues is critical to ensure that new regulations serve consumers and do not have discriminatory application. U.S. and EU policymakers have a shared interest in a vigorous, competitive free market that fosters innovation and improves outcomes for consumers in both the U.S. and the EU.”