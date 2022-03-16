16 Associations Call For a “fair, workable and effective” Digital Services Act

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined 15 trade associations in urging legislators to achieve “a fair, workable and effective compromise on the DSA that will secure a vibrant and innovative digital economy for Europe for decades to come.”

The letter to the French Council Presidency, MEPs and European Commission invite policymakers to strike a balance between consumer protection and innovation, and recognise the value of targeted advertising. DSA should maintain its horizontal character and be future-proof.