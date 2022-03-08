CCIA, 37 Other Companies, Organizations Ask Congress To Protect U.S. Consumers, Companies Rather Than Foreign Luxury Brands

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with 37 civil society groups, trade associations and companies, sent a letter to House and Senate leaders Tuesday on their opposition to a bill that would benefit foreign luxury brands, but harm smaller U.S. companies and consumers – the Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fakes in E-commerce (SHOP SAFE) Act.

The letter notes that “SHOP SAFE represents a seismic shift in law and policy around contributory trademark infringement. Yet, it has not received anything close to sufficient attention and vetting.” The signatories ask that Congress not include SHOP SAFE in legislation aimed at boosting U.S. economic competitiveness with other countries.

Additionally, 26 U.S. academics with expertise in trademark law, led by Profs. Eric Goldman, Betsy Rosenblatt, and Rebecca Tushnet, sent a letter raising substantive concerns with the SHOP SAFE Act.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“This legislation would reduce opportunities for small businesses and consumers online as digital commerce providers are drafted into the service of global brands’ trademark departments. This represents a radical shift in U.S. policy and Congress has not addressed concerns from stakeholders about unintended consequences of this policy. The bill benefits foreign luxury brands rather than U.S. companies and consumers.”