CCIA Comments on New EU Toolbox Against Counterfeiting

BY CCIA Staff

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today, the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted its comments to the European Commission’s call for evidence on the EU toolbox against counterfeiting. CCIA Europe welcomes the objective of the EU toolbox to “set out coherent, effective and coordinated action against counterfeiting, both online and offline”.

CCIA Europe shared examples of our member companies’ proactive and proportionate voluntary actions to fight counterfeits.

CCIA supports the European Commission’s approach to clarify the role and responsibilities of all the stakeholders involved in the fight against counterfeit. Further cooperation between right holders, intermediaries and law enforcement authorities, as well as innovative tools and techniques, are crucial to achieving the common goal of reducing counterfeiting in the EU.