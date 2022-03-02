EU, Patent Reform & Copyright, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Comments on New EU Toolbox Against Counterfeiting

BY CCIA Staff
March 2, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today, the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted its comments to the European Commission’s call for evidence on the EU toolbox against counterfeiting. CCIA Europe welcomes the objective of the EU toolbox to “set out coherent, effective and coordinated action against counterfeiting, both online and offline”.

 

CCIA Europe shared examples of our member companies’ proactive and proportionate voluntary actions to fight counterfeits.

CCIA supports the European Commission’s approach to clarify the role and responsibilities of all the stakeholders involved in the fight against counterfeit. Further cooperation between right holders, intermediaries and law enforcement authorities, as well as innovative tools and techniques, are crucial to achieving the common goal of reducing counterfeiting in the EU.

Related Articles

EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA and International Business Groups Raise Concerns with EU Foreign Subsidies Proposal

Feb 15, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), along with six other leading international trade associations, expressed concerns with the EU proposal on foreign subsidies in a joint statement highlighting the potential unintended consequences of the EU Regulation. The statement was signed by the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU, Australian Business in Europe,…

Competition, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , , ,

CCIA Welcomes House’s America COMPETES Act, Expresses Concern About Combining It With More Controversial, Harmful Measures

Jan 25, 2022

Washington – While CCIA applauds the America COMPETES Act for ensuring that the U.S. tech sector can compete with China by investing in AI, quantum computing, and other emerging technology, the proposal includes concerning language regarding unrelated matters like trademark-infringing goods. The proposal’s attempts to address counterfeits create an untested new IP liability scheme for…

EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, White Papers & Reports, ,

CCIA Warns EU Foreign Subsidies Plan Could Deter Investment Needed for Economic Recovery

Dec 17, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) backs the European Commission’s crackdown on distortive foreign subsidies but fears that the proposal, as it stands, could inadvertently discourage third-country organisations from providing the investment required to help fund Europe’s post-pandemic recovery. In its position paper on the EU Regulation on foreign subsidies,…