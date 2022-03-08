CCIA Europe Welcomes New Members, Announces Staff Promotion

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to welcome Nord Security and viagogo as its latest members in Europe.

Founded in Lithuania Nord Security is fast becoming an industry leader in the field of online privacy and security. Amongst its popular services is NordVPN.

viagogo is a global online platform for live sport, music and entertainment tickets. viagogo aims to provide ticket buyers with the widest possible choice of tickets to events across the world.

We are also pleased to announce the promotion of Alexandre Roure to Director, Public Policy. Alex joined CCIA in 2017 and is leading the association’s work in Europe on data, cybersecurity, and telecoms.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President & Head of office, Christian Borggreen:

“We are excited to welcome European tech successes, Nord Security and viagogo, to our growing membership. We are delighted that they will help drive and support our advocacy for a thriving European digital economy.”