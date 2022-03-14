CCIA Publishes Position Paper on EU Proposal on Political Advertising

BY Heather Greenfield

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) has published its position paper on the European Commission’s proposal on transparency and targeting of political advertising (TTPA). Among others we encourage legislators to: clarify the definition of political advertising and political actors; recognise advertisers role and assign responsibilities accordingly and; clarify data access obligations.

The Council and the European Parliament are currently defining their positions on the proposal which could be adopted and in force ahead of the next European Parliament elections in 2024.

The following can be attributed to CCAI Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“We support the goal to create a modern EU-wide framework that provides more transparency in political advertising and that safeguards election integrity and freedom of expression. We agree with the objective to enable citizens to exercise their democratic rights in an informed manner.”

“To guarantee transparency in political advertising and to safeguard election integrity, lawmakers should clarify the definition of political advertising and political actors; recognise advertisers’ role and assign responsibilities accordingly, and; clarify data access obligations.”