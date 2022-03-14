News & Events

CCIA Publishes Position Paper on EU Proposal on Political Advertising

BY Heather Greenfield
March 14, 2022

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) has published its position paper on the European Commission’s proposal on transparency and targeting of political advertising (TTPA). Among others we encourage legislators to: clarify the definition of political advertising and political actors; recognise advertisers role and assign responsibilities accordingly and; clarify data access obligations.

The Council and the European Parliament are currently defining their positions on the proposal which could be adopted and in force ahead of the next European Parliament elections in 2024.

The following can be attributed to CCAI Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“We support the goal to create a modern EU-wide framework that provides more transparency in political advertising and that safeguards election integrity and freedom of expression. We agree with the objective to enable citizens to exercise their democratic rights in an informed manner.”

“To guarantee transparency in political advertising and to safeguard election integrity, lawmakers should clarify the definition of political advertising and political actors; recognise advertisers’ role and assign responsibilities accordingly, and; clarify data access obligations.”

Related Articles

EU, Patent Reform & Copyright, Taxes & Trade, , ,

CCIA Comments on New EU Toolbox Against Counterfeiting

Mar 2, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today, the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted its comments to the European Commission’s call for evidence on the EU toolbox against counterfeiting. CCIA Europe welcomes the objective of the EU toolbox to “set out coherent, effective and coordinated action against counterfeiting, both online and offline”.   CCIA Europe shared examples of…

EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA and International Business Groups Raise Concerns with EU Foreign Subsidies Proposal

Feb 15, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), along with six other leading international trade associations, expressed concerns with the EU proposal on foreign subsidies in a joint statement highlighting the potential unintended consequences of the EU Regulation. The statement was signed by the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU, Australian Business in Europe,…

EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, White Papers & Reports, ,

CCIA Warns EU Foreign Subsidies Plan Could Deter Investment Needed for Economic Recovery

Dec 17, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) backs the European Commission’s crackdown on distortive foreign subsidies but fears that the proposal, as it stands, could inadvertently discourage third-country organisations from providing the investment required to help fund Europe’s post-pandemic recovery. In its position paper on the EU Regulation on foreign subsidies,…