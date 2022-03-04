News & Events, Telecom & Wireless

CCIA Statement in Support of Doreen Bogdan-Martin’s Candidacy for ITU Secretary-General

BY Heather Greenfield
March 4, 2022

The following can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers: 

“CCIA supports the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin for the position of Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The ITU will be well served by her leadership and years of experience working for better access to telecommunications as digital services become even more critical to users around the world.”

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is set to elect key leadership positions including Secretary-General at the upcoming plenipotentiary conference taking place on September 26 – October 14, 2022.

