CCIA Welcomes Launch of U.S-UK Trade Dialogues

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – U.S. and UK officials met in Baltimore this week for the launch of

U.S.- UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade. The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes these dialogues and renewed conversations on strengthening the U.S.-UK trade relationship.

According to U.S. officials, these talks seek to identify areas where parties can collaborate to advance mutual international trade priorities rooted in shared values, while promoting innovation and inclusive economic growth for workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

CCIA previously detailed digital trade priorities for the U.S.-UK relationship.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“At this critical moment for global digital communications, it is imperative that we strengthen alliances with long-standing trading partners that share our democratic values. CCIA welcomes the U.S. and UK efforts to re-engage on trade priorities, and encourages them to work together to further digital governance rules.

“We encourage the parties to be ambitious with these discussions, building from prior negotiations toward a U.S.-UK free trade agreement that reflects our shared commitment to enabling innovation in next-generation technology and rules-based trade.”