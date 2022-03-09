Internet Freedom, News & Events

Georgia’s Senate Passes Content Moderation Bill Similar To Those Courts Have Found Unconstitutional

BY Heather Greenfield
March 9, 2022

Washington – States including Alaska, Ohio, and Tennessee are proceeding with proposals that would block digital services from enforcing user agreements online. Today Georgia’s Senate passed a content moderation bill that would prevent digital services from moderating harmful content to protect their users. 

CCIA had filed comments asking the Georgia Senate to reject the measure as it violates the First Amendment.

These state proposals are similar to content moderation bills that passed in Texas and Florida last year that judges have blocked on the grounds that they are unconstitutional. CCIA co-filed lawsuits in both those cases, which are now on appeal

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“If this Georgia legislation proceeds to full passage, we trust that it will be found unconstitutional. The First Amendment ensures that the Government can’t force a citizen or company to be associated with a viewpoint they disapprove of, and that applies with particular force when a State law would prevent companies from enforcing policies against Nazi propaganda, hate speech, and disinformation from foreign agents.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Alyssa Doom:

“In addition to being unconstitutional, the Georgia legislation would act as a barrier for digital services trying to keep Georgians safe online. We urge legislatures across the country to reject these bills, which conflict with the First Amendment by forcing private companies to carry speech.”

