USTR Releases Annual Report Documenting Rising Barriers to Digital Trade

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released its annual National Trade Estimate (NTE) report that plays a valuable role in identifying and addressing barriers for internet services and internet-enabled businesses. For the 2022 Report, USTR detailed a number of foreign regulations including digital authoritarianism measures, regulations pursued under the guise of “digital sovereignty,” restrictions on cross-border data flows, data and infrastructure localization requirements, and digital taxation measures.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered USTR examples of new, pressing digital trade barriers as part of trade officials’ annual request for comments last October.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA appreciates the attention to digital trade barriers in the 2022 Report, including those that are pursued under a protectionist agenda and those that threaten to fragment the Internet. USTR’s commitment to engaging foreign governments on rules and regulations affecting the digital economy is critical to U.S. exports and the jobs that depend on them.”