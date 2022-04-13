Digital Economy, News & Events

13 Associations Call on Lawmakers to Ensure New EU Product Safety Rules will Benefit Consumers, SMEs and Businesses

April 11, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and 12 other leading trade associations representing startups, SMEs, technology, and e-commerce companies of different sizes today sent a joint letter to EU lawmakers on the General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR). The letter urges Members of the European Parliament, the Council, and the European Commission to build an efficient framework for the safety of European consumers and supportive of SMEs and businesses involved.

The signatories called on policymakers to ensure the GPSR achieves its goals of improving the safety of consumers offline and online. Policymakers should integrate a risk-based approach; provide financial and educational resources to SMEs; maintain the allocation of responsibilities according to each entity’s role in the supply chain; maintain focus on physical products; ensure consistency with the EU’s legal framework, and; provide enough time for implementation.

Both the European Parliament and the Council are expected to finalise their respective positions in the coming months leading the way to the final trilogue negotiations.

