CCIA Calls on Congressional Leaders to Address Provisional Tax Barriers to Broadband Deployment in Build Back Better Act

BY Heather Greenfield
April 27, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Committee on Finance Chair Ron Wyden, and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal to express concerns about tax provisions in H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, which would endanger the deployment of facilities necessary to bring 5G services to American consumers.

CCIA urged Congressional leaders to address the unprecedented tax provisions, which present a major setback for American wireless-based broadband providers moving to close the digital divide with recently appropriated federal funding.

The provisions would impose a 15% tax based upon a company’s financial statements, known as book income, rather than income reported to the IRS based upon taxable income as directed by the Internal Revenue Code. CCIA warns that, if enacted as presently drafted, these tax provisions would deter wireless broadband providers from deploying much-needed networks to connect Americans in underserved areas.

