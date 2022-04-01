News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

CCIA Files Brief As Texas Appeals Decision That Blocked Enforcement Of Its Unconstitutional Content Moderation Law

BY Heather Greenfield
April 1, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice have filed a brief Friday before the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a case involving a social media law in Texas.

The Fifth Circuit federal court is expected to hear oral arguments in New Orleans on May 9 on the state’s appeal of CCIA and NetChoice’s successful lawsuit against a Texas content moderation bill. Previously, a Texas judge granted CCIA and NetChoice’s motion for a preliminary injunction challenging the constitutionality of Texas’s new law. The law would allow bad actors to sue social media companies for not allowing them to post material on their platforms.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material is appropriate for their communities. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Governments have no business dictating what speech must appear online. Digital services are constantly combating foreign disinformation, propaganda, and anti-American extremism.  Turning Texas into an online safe space for these adversaries puts Americans at risk from these evolving online threats.”

 

Related Articles

Internet Freedom, News & Events, , , ,

Georgia’s Senate Passes Content Moderation Bill Similar To Those Courts Have Found Unconstitutional

Mar 9, 2022

Washington – States including Alaska, Ohio, and Tennessee are proceeding with proposals that would block digital services from enforcing user agreements online. Today Georgia’s Senate passed a content moderation bill that would prevent digital services from moderating harmful content to protect their users.  CCIA had filed comments asking the Georgia Senate to reject the measure…

Internet Freedom, Internet Governance, News & Events, , , , , ,

Senate Reintroduces Bill To Undermine Legal Basis For Digital Services’ Efforts To Address Dangerous Content

Feb 1, 2022

Washington – Senator Graham and Senator Blumenthal have reintroduced the “Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies” (EARN IT) Act, which would weaken the law companies rely upon to address objectionable activity online, commonly referred to as Section 230, in a misdirected effort to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online.  The bill is…

Internet Freedom, News & Events, , , , ,

Texas Judge Blocks Unconstitutional Texas Social Media Law

Dec 1, 2021

Washington — A Texas judge has issued an order to block a Texas social media law from taking effect December 2nd until a broader hearing on the legality of the bill. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice had co-filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, challenging the constitutionality of Texas’s new law…