Digital Economy, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Offers Recommendations for U.S. Policymakers on Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

BY Heather Greenfield
April 11, 2022

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and also filed comments with the U.S. Department of Commerce offering recommendations on priorities for the upcoming Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration released details on its plans to pursue a comprehensive Indo-Pacific Strategy for “sustained and creative collaboration with allies, partners, and institutions, within the region and beyond.” Part of this broader strategy includes the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: 

“CCIA strongly supports the Administration’s decision to pursue a comprehensive strategy for engagement in the Indo-Pacific Region. Key to continued economic growth, national security, and U.S. competitiveness is a strong U.S. presence and enhanced cooperation with regional partners. We encourage the Administration to be ambitious in its goals in pursuing trade rules and further economic cooperation on issues relevant to the digital economy.

“This is critical at a time where many countries are enacting new barriers to cross-border delivery of digital services and goods. CCIA encourages the Biden-Harris Administration to make open, rules-based digital trade a top global economic priority. ”

