CCIA Statement on Declaration on the Future of the Internet

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The United States joined partners including the European Commission, Japan, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom today in the release of a “Declaration on the Future of the Internet”. The Declaration outlines aspirational standards for governments regarding digital governance and promotion of human rights online, and reinforces the importance of a multistakeholder approach to Internet governance.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports collaboration among like-minded democratic countries to work together to ensure the Internet remains an open tool for growth and development.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“With the rise in digital authoritarianism, a collaborative approach among like-minded democratic countries is needed to combat growing government threats to the open Internet. The digital sector stands ready to partner with policymakers to ensure that the future of the Internet remains open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, and secure.”