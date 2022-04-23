EU, News & Events

Digital Services Act: EU Negotiators Reach Political Agreement

BY Kasper Peters
April 23, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — European Union negotiators have reached a “provisional political agreement” on the Digital Services Act (DSA). This compromise between the European Parliament, the Commission, and the Council of Ministers paves the way for formal adoption of the regulation.

The DSA defines how European users will buy and interact online. It frames how thousands of digital services should operate and moderate content for years to come.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) has continuously supported the overall objectives of the DSA.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Policy Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“We appreciate efforts made to create a better functioning EU digital single market, provide clarity on everyone’s responsibilities, and safeguard online rights.”

“CCIA Europe recognises policymakers’ hard work to reach this landmark agreement. The DSA should help Europeans to better understand how digital services work and increase their trust in these services.”

“However, a number of important details still remain to be clarified. We hope that the final legislation will allow all companies, both large and small, to comply with the rules in practice, enabling Europeans to continue to enjoy the many benefits of digital services.”

Related Articles

EU, News & Events, , ,

Artificial Intelligence: CCIA Welcomes European Parliament Progress on EU AI Act, Urges Further Improvements

Apr 22, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Parliament’s committees on the Internal Market (IMCO) and Civil Liberties (LIBE) have unveiled their joint draft report on the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, the first of its kind in the world. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) Brando Benifei and Dragoş Tudorache, the co-rapporteurs on the AI Act, worked…

Digital Economy, News & Events, , ,

13 Associations Call on Lawmakers to Ensure New EU Product Safety Rules will Benefit Consumers, SMEs and Businesses

Apr 11, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and 12 other leading trade associations representing startups, SMEs, technology, and e-commerce companies of different sizes today sent a joint letter to EU lawmakers on the General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR). The letter urges Members of the European Parliament, the Council, and the European…

News & Events, , ,

CCIA Publishes Position Paper on EU Proposal on Political Advertising

Mar 14, 2022

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) has published its position paper on the European Commission’s proposal on transparency and targeting of political advertising (TTPA). Among others we encourage legislators to: clarify the definition of political advertising and political actors; recognise advertisers role and assign responsibilities accordingly and; clarify data access obligations. The Council…