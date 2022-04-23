Digital Services Act: EU Negotiators Reach Political Agreement

BY Kasper Peters

Brussels, BELGIUM — European Union negotiators have reached a “provisional political agreement” on the Digital Services Act (DSA). This compromise between the European Parliament, the Commission, and the Council of Ministers paves the way for formal adoption of the regulation.

The DSA defines how European users will buy and interact online. It frames how thousands of digital services should operate and moderate content for years to come.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) has continuously supported the overall objectives of the DSA.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Policy Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“We appreciate efforts made to create a better functioning EU digital single market, provide clarity on everyone’s responsibilities, and safeguard online rights.”

“CCIA Europe recognises policymakers’ hard work to reach this landmark agreement. The DSA should help Europeans to better understand how digital services work and increase their trust in these services.”

“However, a number of important details still remain to be clarified. We hope that the final legislation will allow all companies, both large and small, to comply with the rules in practice, enabling Europeans to continue to enjoy the many benefits of digital services.”