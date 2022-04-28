Federal Appeals Court To Hear Oral Arguments On Florida Social Media Law

BY Heather Greenfield

Montgomery, Ala. – A panel of federal judges for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument today on a “social media censorship” law that a Florida federal judge ruled unconstitutional last year. The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with fellow trade association NetChoice, challenged the law last May after it was signed, arguing that the Florida law infringes on platforms’ rights of freedom of speech, equal protection, and due process in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

CCIA supports free speech online, which includes the right for private businesses to meet their users’ expectations about what type of material is appropriate for their community.

Florida is one of several states that enacted or considered content moderation bills; so far the law has cost Florida taxpayers nearly $700,000 to defend, according to records obtained by CCIA.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers, who is in Montgomery, Alabama for the case today:“When a digital service takes action against problematic content on its own site 一 whether that’s abuse or extremism or Russian propaganda 一 it is exercising its own right to free expression. By tying digital services’ hands to act against such material, this law violates the Constitution and puts Floridians at risk