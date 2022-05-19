Ad Tech Bill Would Alter Law, Digital Advertising Business For Some Companies, Setting Dangerous Precedent For Antitrust Regulation

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – A newly introduced bill in the Senate would bar companies that process $20 billion in digital ad transactions from participating in the digital ad ecosystem. The bill introduced by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is among the more aggressive and narrowly tailored among various bills aimed at the tech industry. The bill gerrymanders regulations around a handful of companies, forcing them to break up or change their business models to comply.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for a competitive tech industry since 1972. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Structural interventions in the marketplace are a blunt instrument and would be a bad precedent to set for antitrust regulation. This bill seeks to amend the Clayton Act and chip away at the consumer welfare standard, both of which have helped the U.S. become a leader in tech innovation. The bill would make online ads more costly and harm consumers and the economy.