CCIA, 37 Other Companies, Organizations Ask Congressional Conferees To Protect U.S. Consumers, Companies Rather Than Foreign Luxury Brands

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), along with 37 civil society groups, trade associations and companies, sent a letter Tuesday to House and Senate leaders and House and Senate conferees on the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) and the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength (COMPETES) Act expressing opposition to inclusion of a bill that would benefit foreign luxury brands, but harm smaller U.S. companies and consumers — the Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fakes in E-commerce (SHOP SAFE) Act.
Related Articles
13 Associations Call on Lawmakers to Ensure New EU Product Safety Rules will Benefit Consumers, SMEs and Businesses
Apr 11, 2022
Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and 12 other leading trade associations representing startups, SMEs, technology, and e-commerce companies of different sizes today sent a joint letter to EU lawmakers on the General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR). The letter urges Members of the European Parliament, the Council, and the European…
CCIA, 37 Other Companies, Organizations Ask Congress To Protect U.S. Consumers, Companies Rather Than Foreign Luxury Brands
Mar 8, 2022
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with 37 civil society groups, trade associations and companies, sent a letter to House and Senate leaders Tuesday on their opposition to a bill that would benefit foreign luxury brands, but harm smaller U.S. companies and consumers – the Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening…
CCIA Welcomes Review of EU Product Safety Rules
Jun 30, 2021
Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today published its General Product Safety Regulation proposal. This long-awaited initiative will update the existing Directive to respond to new challenges related to digital technologies and online sales, while ensuring coherence with other Commission initiatives, in particular with the proposal for a Digital Services Act and the newly proposed…