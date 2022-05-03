CCIA, 37 Other Companies, Organizations Ask Congressional Conferees To Protect U.S. Consumers, Companies Rather Than Foreign Luxury Brands

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), along with 37 civil society groups, trade associations and companies, sent a letter Tuesday to House and Senate leaders and House and Senate conferees on the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) and the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength (COMPETES) Act expressing opposition to inclusion of a bill that would benefit foreign luxury brands, but harm smaller U.S. companies and consumers — the Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fakes in E-commerce (SHOP SAFE) Act.