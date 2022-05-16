CCIA Encouraged By Second Meeting of EU-U.S. Trade & Technology Council

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — EU and U.S. diplomats met in Paris on May 15-16 for the second meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade & Technology Council. Leadership discussed ongoing strategies for strengthening the transatlantic partnership and to address global trade challenges, with a particular focus on transatlantic response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The two sides released a joint statement announcing principles and cooperation areas on issues including continued coordination on aiding Ukraine.

The statement also identifies areas of joint work including information exchange of approaches to data governance and technology platform governance, and parties committed to regulatory dialogue on implementation of recent EU legislation.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association’s offices in Washington DC and Brussels have consistently supported greater U.S.-EU dialogue and cooperation on trade and technology policy, and welcomes the TTC as a key platform to engage on pressing digital trade issues.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matthew Schruers:

“Since its launch, the TTC has shown to be an effective tool in facilitating a coordinated transatlantic response to global priorities. The announced outcomes today show positive steps in shared commitments for coordination on technical standards, strengthening supply chains, and encouraging development in emerging technologies. In addition to these measures, we strongly encourage parties to use this venue to ensure new regulations are implemented in a non-discriminatory, transparent manner that limited unintended consequences.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and head of the CCIA Brussels office Christian Borggreen:

“The united response to the threats to our transatlantic security order is reassuring. As long-time allies and close trading partners, the EU and the U.S. have a self-interest in settling minor differences and collaborate in addressing shared, strategic challenges.”