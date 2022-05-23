CCIA Files NTIA Comments On Competition in the Mobile App Ecosystem

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – As part of a Biden Administration executive order on promoting competition, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is currently reviewing the state of competition in mobile apps. The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to the NTIA consultation ahead of a report to the White House on the state of competition in the mobile app ecosystem.

CCIA told NTIA that competition in the mobile app ecosystem is robust: “​​Growth and innovation in the mobile app ecosystem, together with rapid advancements in the power and diversity of mobile devices, have created a fiercely competitive environment benefiting consumers, developers, and the computer industry.”

​​The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“The mobile app ecosystem is inherently competitive with consumers increasingly relying on multi-homing and switching between the devices and operating systems they use. The federal government can play a key role in ensuring that the privacy of user data on mobile apps will benefit consumers and foster growth and innovation in the market.”