Competition, News & Events, US

CCIA Provides Remarks in Support of Maintaining Flexible, Adaptable Merger Guidelines at FTC-DOJ Listening Forum

BY Heather Greenfield
May 18, 2022

Washington – As part of a broader series on the impact of mergers and acquisitions, the Federal Trade Commision (FTC) and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) last week hosted a public listening forum on merger control with a focus on the technology industry. After submitting comments to the FTC and DOJ’s recent request for information on merger enforcement, the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) contributed to the May 12 forum in support of maintaining flexible, adaptable merger guidelines.

CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona provided remarks urging the Commission against creating a different set of guidelines or rules for specific sectors, pointing out that the current merger guidelines provide clear and practical guidance on when a transaction is likely to raise competition concerns.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances competition and innovation for 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“The Guidelines’ strength is in their clarity, adaptability, and flexibility, and versatility. We caution against creating a different set of guidelines or rules for specific sectors, which would lead to disparate treatment of firms, considerable confusion for business and the courts, and negative follow-on effects in innovation, entrepreneurship, and venture investment.”

Related Articles

Competition, Digital Economy, News & Events, , , , ,

CCIA Offers Comments in Response to the FTC and DOJ’s Request for Information on Merger Enforcement

Apr 20, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association told the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice that the current merger guidelines provide clear practical guidance on when a transaction is likely to raise competition concerns, and that creating sector specific rules would lead to more confusion for companies and courts. The comments filed today…

CCIA, Competition, Digital Economy, News & Events, , , ,

ICYMI: Experts Discuss Finding the Right Balance in Competition Enforcement and Start-up Acquisitions

Apr 5, 2022

Washington – FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips gave the keynote address at the Computer & Communications Industry Association’s annual panel on digital competition issues Tuesday ahead of  the American Bar Association (ABA) Antitrust Spring Meeting. Phillips told those at the lunch panel the two biggest antitrust changes he expects under the Biden administration FTC will be…

Competition, News & Events, , , ,

Economic Study Finds Congressional Antitrust Bills to Cost Consumers, Business Users $319 Billion

Mar 22, 2022

Washington — A comprehensive economic study by National Economic Research Associates (NERA) finds that proposed antitrust legislation in Congress could cost the economy $319 billion. The result would be increased costs and loss of services for consumers, small businesses and other users of the bills’ target companies — Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.  The…