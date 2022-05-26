Competition, Digital Economy, News & Events

CCIA Responds To Manager’s Amendment To Controversial Antitrust Bill

BY Heather Greenfield
May 26, 2022

Washington – Sen. Amy Klobuchar reintroduced a slightly revised version of her controversial S. 2992 bill that had come under criticism for a range of issues from increasing costs on popular digital services to requiring U.S. firms to share data with foreign companies. The manager’s amendment unfortunately contains most of the same provisions. During the markup where Senate Judiciary members approved the bill, many senators who voted in support indicated they would need to see fixes to problems ranging from privacy to security before they would support it in a floor vote.

Since the bill was introduced, 12 former national security officials expressed concern about the national security implications of the proposal. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for robust competition in the tech industry since 1972. The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“It is encouraging that bill sponsors have recognized this legislation is problematic, but unfortunately these changes do not address the problems identified by national security experts, economists, and consumer advocates. 

“As an organization that has supported sound antitrust enforcement to address anticompetitive behavior, this is too important to use as a political football. Congress’s attempt to regulate the market and to create winners and losers has resulted in legislation that would benefit foreign competitors and harm consumers. The senate should reject this approach – not tinker with it.”

Related Articles

Competition, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, US, , ,

Fireside Chat With Hal Varian: Antitrust Bills Would Harm Tech Market, Consumers

May 24, 2022

Washington – A recent fireside chat with Google’s Chief Economist Hal Varian featured discussion on the flawed reasoning behind proposed tech regulations in antitrust bills like S. 2992, H.R. 3825, and H.R. 3826. Together with the Computer & Communications Industry Association’s Director of Research and Economics Trevor Wagener, Hal Varian countered arguments supporting the proposed…

Competition, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, , ,

New Economic Impact Analysis Reveals Cost of Proposed Tech Regulations Would Total up to $109 Billion for Public Sector Workers; $1.02 Trillion for U.S. Investors

May 20, 2022

Washington – A new economic impact analysis by the Computer & Communications Industry Association reveals that proposed regulations in antitrust bills like S. 2992 and H.R. 3816 would come at a major cost for U.S. investors and pension plan members such as teachers, firefighters, and nurses. Troubling findings show that by the late 2030s, increased…

Competition, Digital Economy, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, , , ,

Groups Call on Congress to Address Concerns over Economic Harms of Proposed Antitrust Bills

Apr 27, 2022

Washington – A dozen organizations have penned a joint letter to lawmakers Wednesday to express concerns over the economic harms that proposed antitrust legislation will have on American consumers and businesses of all sizes. The broad, diverse, and bipartisan array of signatories includes the Council and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, TechNet, the Small…