Digital Economy, EU, Internet Freedom, News & Events, US

CCIA Statement on G7 Digital Economy Ministerial, Industry Recommendations

BY Heather Greenfield
May 11, 2022

Washington — This week the G7 Digital Economy Ministers met under the G7 Germany presidency to discuss issues associated with the digital transformation in light of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. G7 Digital Ministers’ also discussed shared priorities for the future of digitalization and governance frameworks for the development and application of new technologies. 

In the Ministerial Declaration, countries committed to continue work on prior G7 initiatives to promote “data free flow with trust” (DFFT) and enable digital trade and prosperity, to promote online safety that respect human rights and fundamental freedoms online including free expression, and support measures to improve and facilitate the use of electronic transferable records. 

G7 members also reaffirmed “shared democratic values, our determination to realise the benefits of DFFT, and our opposition to digital protectionism”. 

Ahead of these important meetings, the Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 11 other industry associations in a statement released on May 10. The statement encourages G7 Leaders to facilitate data flows to drive the international economic recovery, work together to secure networks through strong cooperation on cybersecurity, and recognize how digitalization can drive recovery, development and inclusion. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matthew Schruers:

“CCIA supports the work at the G7 level to promote data free flow with trust, including action items that aim to harness the potential of digitalization of the global economy for all users.

“As some countries look to new approaches on digital governance, we encourage G7 members to commit to adhered to good regulatory practices that include comprehensive dialogue with meaningful opportunities for input by industry and civil society, combat digital protectionism, and ensure interoperability among different frameworks to lower barriers and prevent Internet fragmentation.”

Related Articles

Digital Economy, News & Events, , ,

CCIA, 37 Other Companies, Organizations Ask Congressional Conferees To Protect U.S. Consumers, Companies Rather Than Foreign Luxury Brands

May 3, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), along with 37 civil society groups, trade associations and companies, sent a letter Tuesday to House and Senate leaders and House and Senate conferees on the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) and the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength…

Digital Economy, News & Events, , ,

13 Associations Call on Lawmakers to Ensure New EU Product Safety Rules will Benefit Consumers, SMEs and Businesses

Apr 11, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and 12 other leading trade associations representing startups, SMEs, technology, and e-commerce companies of different sizes today sent a joint letter to EU lawmakers on the General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR). The letter urges Members of the European Parliament, the Council, and the European…