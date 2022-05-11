CCIA Statement on G7 Digital Economy Ministerial, Industry Recommendations

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — This week the G7 Digital Economy Ministers met under the G7 Germany presidency to discuss issues associated with the digital transformation in light of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. G7 Digital Ministers’ also discussed shared priorities for the future of digitalization and governance frameworks for the development and application of new technologies.

In the Ministerial Declaration, countries committed to continue work on prior G7 initiatives to promote “data free flow with trust” (DFFT) and enable digital trade and prosperity, to promote online safety that respect human rights and fundamental freedoms online including free expression, and support measures to improve and facilitate the use of electronic transferable records.

G7 members also reaffirmed “shared democratic values, our determination to realise the benefits of DFFT, and our opposition to digital protectionism”.

Ahead of these important meetings, the Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 11 other industry associations in a statement released on May 10. The statement encourages G7 Leaders to facilitate data flows to drive the international economic recovery, work together to secure networks through strong cooperation on cybersecurity, and recognize how digitalization can drive recovery, development and inclusion.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matthew Schruers:

“CCIA supports the work at the G7 level to promote data free flow with trust, including action items that aim to harness the potential of digitalization of the global economy for all users.

“As some countries look to new approaches on digital governance, we encourage G7 members to commit to adhered to good regulatory practices that include comprehensive dialogue with meaningful opportunities for input by industry and civil society, combat digital protectionism, and ensure interoperability among different frameworks to lower barriers and prevent Internet fragmentation.”