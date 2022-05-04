CCIA Statement on the Enactment of Privacy Protections for Connecticut Residents

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – Connecticut has become the fifth U.S. state to enact comprehensive consumer data privacy legislation. The law will take effect July 1, 2023.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports the enactment of comprehensive privacy legislation at the federal level. However, in the absence of a federal privacy framework, we welcome lawmakers’ efforts to provide new rights and privacy protections for Connecticut consumers.

CCIA State Policy Director Alyssa Doom:



“We applaud Connecticut lawmakers for providing consumers with important new rights to control the collection and use of their personal data. At the same time, we are concerned about the expanding patchwork of privacy laws across the states. It is critical that Congress prioritize the adoption of a federal regime to guarantee protections for all U.S. consumers over their data, while providing businesses sufficient clarity over new responsibilities in order to avoid hampering innovation and competition.”