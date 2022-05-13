CCIA Welcomes Commerce Department Guidance On State Broadband Expansion

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Department of Commerce has moved forward with rules to help states to expand broadband infrastructure deployment. Sec. Raimondo traveled to North Carolina to announce the guidelines issued today. This will enable states to tap into the $45 billion in broadband expansion grants that were allocated as part of the infrastructure plan that Congress approved last year.

States will have until ​​July 18th of this year to apply for initial planning funds under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The infrastructure bill also included $1.5 billion for states’ digital equity efforts and $1 billion for building so-called “middle mile” infrastructure through communities.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has long supported increasing funding for the deployment of reliable broadband for all Americans.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We commend the Commerce Department’s work to make state broadband buildout a reality. Having advocated for policies to close the digital divide and bring broadband to more Americans, CCIA greatly appreciates the Administration’s dedication and the bipartisan efforts that have led to this point.”