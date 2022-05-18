Internet Freedom, News & Events, US

CCIA Welcomes Support From Diverse Group of 38 Organizations and Experts in Continued Effort to Halt Unconstitutional Texas Social Media Law

BY Heather Greenfield
May 18, 2022

Washington – Just five days after the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice filed an emergency brief asking the Supreme Court to act immediately against an unconstitutional Texas social media law, a diverse group of 38 organizations and individuals filed a series of “friend of the court” briefs in support of the associations’ effort to block enforcement of the statute and preserve First Amendment rights online.

Texas’s HB20 would prevent online platforms from practicing content moderation, forcing them to host dangerous, misleading, and harmful content in an unprecedented violation of the First Amendment. In a tellingly swift response, the following organizations and experts filed amicus and joint amici briefs to the Court in support of CCIA and NetChoice:

      • Chamber of Progress; Anti-Defamation League; Connected Commerce Council; Consumer Technology Association; Engine Advocacy; Family Online Safety Institute; HONR Network; Information Technology & Innovation Foundation; Interactive Advertising Bureau; IP Justice, LGBT Tech Institute; Multicultural Media; National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; National Hispanic Media Coalition; Our Vote Texas; Software & Information Industry Association; Stop Child Predators; TechNet; Telecom and Internet Council; Texas State Conference of the NAACP; Washington Center for Technology Policy Inclusion;
      • Former United States Representative Christopher Cox;
      • The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press; American Booksellers for Free Expression; American Civil Liberties Union; American Civil Liberties Union of Texas; Authors Guild; Media Coalition Foundation; Media Law Resource Center;
        Professor Eric Goldman;
      • The Copia Institute;
      • Center for Democracy & Technology; Electronic Frontier Foundation; National Coalition Against Censorship; R Street Institute; Wikimedia Foundation; Woodhull Freedom Foundation;
      • TechFreedom;
      • the Cato Institute.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for over 25 years. This effort has included protecting the First Amendment right for citizens and businesses to exercise both the right to speak and not to be compelled to speak online.

The following may be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We welcome the extensive support that this cause is receiving on such an expedited timeline from a diverse group of institutions and experts.”

Related Articles

Internet Freedom, News & Events, , , , ,

CCIA Files Emergency Brief Asking Supreme Court To Halt Texas Social Media Law

May 13, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association jointly filed an emergency brief Friday asking the U.S. Supreme Court for immediate action to prevent an unconstitutional Texas social media law from going into effect. The joint filing, submitted with co-plaintiff NetChoice, asks the Court to reinstate a lower court’s decision blocking enforcement of the Texas…

Internet Freedom, News & Events, ,

Federal Appeals Court Issues Order Allowing Texas’s Social Media Law To Take Effect While Still Under Appeal

May 11, 2022

Washington — Today a split 2-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit lifted an injunction of Texas HB 20, a law that seeks to compel social media companies and other digital services to disseminate dangerous speech. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman blocked the law from taking effect on Dec.…

Digital Economy, Internet Freedom, News & Events, , , ,

Federal Appeals Court To Hear Oral Arguments On Texas Social Media Law

May 9, 2022

New Orleans, La. – A panel of judges for the Federal Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear oral argument Monday on Texas’s appeal of a ruling against its social media law. A Texas judge previously granted a motion from the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice for a preliminary injunction on…