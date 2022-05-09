Digital Economy, Internet Freedom, News & Events

Federal Appeals Court To Hear Oral Arguments On Texas Social Media Law

BY Heather Greenfield
May 9, 2022

New Orleans, La. – A panel of judges for the Federal Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear oral argument Monday on Texas’s appeal of a ruling against its social media law. A Texas judge previously granted a motion from the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice for a preliminary injunction on grounds that Texas’s new law is unconstitutional. The law would allow bad actors to sue social media companies for not allowing them to post material on their platforms.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material is appropriate for their communities. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers, who is in New Orleans for the case:

“Digital services have a right and a commitment to their communities to take action against problematic content on their platforms.  That stands whether the content is racism and abuse or anti-American extremism or foreign propaganda. Encouraging lawsuits against companies exercising their First Amendment rights would violate the Constitution and put Texans at greater risk online.”

Related Articles

News & Events, Privacy & Security, , , , ,

Federal Appeals Court To Hear Oral Arguments On Florida Social Media Law

Apr 28, 2022

Montgomery, Ala. – A panel of federal judges for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument today on a “social media censorship” law that a Florida federal judge ruled unconstitutional last year. The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with fellow trade association NetChoice, challenged the law last May after it was…

Internet Freedom, News & Events, , , ,

Governor DeSantis Calls Special Session To Retract Disney Carveout In Unconstitutional Florida Social Media Law

Apr 19, 2022

Washington – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called a special legislative session to ask lawmakers to amend a “social media censorship” law that a Florida judge ruled unconstitutional. The ruling came last year and the case is now on appeal at the Eleventh Circuit, which will hear oral argument next week. The law would force…

Digital Economy, Internet Freedom, News & Events, , ,

CCIA Files Brief In Support Of Digital Services’ First Amendment Rights

Apr 11, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined NetChoice, Chamber of Progress, and TechNet in filing a joint amicus brief Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit urging the full court to rehear a case brought by Twitter against Texas Attorney General Paxton.  The brief comes in response to Paxton’s…