Competition, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, US

Fireside Chat With Hal Varian: Antitrust Bills Would Harm Tech Market, Consumers

BY Sara Young
May 24, 2022

Washington – A recent fireside chat with Google’s Chief Economist Hal Varian featured discussion on the flawed reasoning behind proposed tech regulations in antitrust bills like S. 2992, H.R. 3825, and H.R. 3826. Together with the Computer & Communications Industry Association’s Director of Research and Economics Trevor Wagener, Hal Varian countered arguments supporting the proposed legislation and asserted that the bills would create unnecessary rifts in a thriving tech market and harm consumers with unwanted changes to effective services.

Varian discussed the potential unintended consequences of the proposals and explained how subjecting targeted companies to heavy-handed regulatory requirements, structural separation, and prohibitions on mergers and acquisitions would result in the de-integration of user services and create barriers to innovation by disturbing a startup-friendly economic ecosystem.

Varian noted that these bills risked reducing innovation and startup formation, harming the health of the tech startup ecosystem by creating barriers to startup acquisition: “2021 was a record year for startup funding, twice as high as the previous year and ten times as much as a decade ago, and most startups expect to be acquired. […] If you kill the market in acquisitions you’re going to reduce the incentive to create a startup in the first place.”

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances competition and innovation for 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA’s Trevor Wagener:

“Proposed regulatory measures in antitrust bills like S. 2992, H.R. 3825, and H.R. 3826 would regulate targeted companies with an extremely heavy and bureaucratic hand. The 2020 House Antitrust Report, which contains recommendations behind many of the bills’ measures, makes claims about the competitiveness of the digital economy that are often divorced from economic reality. The bills would harm the digital economy, innovation, and consumers – not protect them.”

Wagener recently calculated the cost to workers’ pension funds if Congress passed legislation that harms key U.S. companies that are typically in the top 10 holdings of many union workers’ pension funds. That study can be found here.

Related Articles

Competition, Digital Economy, News & Events, Privacy & Security, , ,

CCIA Files NTIA Comments On Competition in the Mobile App Ecosystem

May 23, 2022

Washington – As part of a Biden Administration executive order on promoting competition, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is currently reviewing the state of competition in mobile apps. The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to the NTIA consultation ahead of a report to the White House…

Competition, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, , ,

New Economic Impact Analysis Reveals Cost of Proposed Tech Regulations Would Total up to $109 Billion for Public Sector Workers; $1.02 Trillion for U.S. Investors

May 20, 2022

Washington – A new economic impact analysis by the Computer & Communications Industry Association reveals that proposed regulations in antitrust bills like S. 2992 and H.R. 3816 would come at a major cost for U.S. investors and pension plan members such as teachers, firefighters, and nurses. Troubling findings show that by the late 2030s, increased…

Competition, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, ,

Ad Tech Bill Would Alter Law, Digital Advertising Business For Some Companies, Setting Dangerous Precedent For Antitrust Regulation

May 19, 2022

Washington – A newly introduced bill in the Senate would bar companies that process $20 billion in digital ad transactions from participating in the digital ad ecosystem. The bill introduced by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is among the more aggressive and narrowly tailored among various bills aimed at the tech industry. The bill gerrymanders regulations…