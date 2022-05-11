The European Commission proposes new rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse material

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM – The European Commission proposed new rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM) today. The European Parliament and the Member States will now each assess and amend the European Commission’s proposal.

The proposed Regulation creates new industry obligations concerning the detection, reporting, removal and blocking of known and new CSAM. The Regulation also establishes an EU Centre on Child Sexual Abuse.

The tech industry is committed to developing a safe, secure, and trustworthy digital environment that protects children.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“The tech industry is committed to the fight against CSAM and to enhance existing efforts.”

“We hope the new obligations will be technology-neutral, respect the EU ban on general monitoring, and not undermine encryption.”



“We look forward to working with EU lawmakers to develop effective and workable rules.”