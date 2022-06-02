CCIA Announces New Hires Including Former Deputy Assistant USTR Jonathan McHale

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to welcome former Deputy Assistant U.S. Trade Representative Jonathan McHale as Vice President of Digital Trade for the not for profit international tech trade association. McHale will assist CCIA’s DC and Brussels offices on trade issues along with Senior Policy counsel Rachael Stelly and another new hire Amir Nasr, who will be a Trade Policy Manager.

Nasr previously worked on broadband access, affordability and competition in U.S. fixed and wireless markets as a Policy Analyst at the Open Technology Institute. He started his career at Morning Consult as a journalist.

Also joining the CCIA team is Sara Young as a Communications Manager. She will help with social media and media relations around its economic studies. She had been a Project Coordinator at Internet Society where she coordinated projects to expand broadband access in underserved communities and advocated for balanced telecommunications policy.

Kara Mazachek has joined CCIA’s economic research department as a Research Manager. She previously was an Economic Research Analyst at the International Trade Administration.

McHale recently retired from USTR where he led telecommunications and digital trade policy at USTR since 1997, negotiating digital trade issues in Free Trade Agreements with Singapore, Australia, Morocco, Bahrain, Korea, and the updated US-Mexico-Canada FTA.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“McHale’s extensive experience on international telecommunications and digital trade issues will be incredibly valuable as trade in digital services and products grows. We are excited to have Jonathan, Amir, Sara and Kara joining our growing team as our association marks our 50th anniversary of tech advocacy in Washington.”