CCIA Joins Associations In Letter To Congress On Privacy Bill

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined the Software & Information Industry Association, and TechNet in a letter supporting the effort toward creating a baseline federal privacy standard, but expressing concerns about the private right of action in the American Data Protection and Privacy Act. The letter to Senate Commerce and House Energy and Commerce leaders expresses optimism about this opportunity to pass federal privacy legislation and create uniform “rules of the road” that protect individuals, while enabling tech innovation. The letter emphasizes the need to ensure that individuals who are actually injured can seek redress, while also preventing abusive class action lawsuits.