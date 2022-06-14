CCIA Joins Associations In Letter To Congress On Privacy Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined the Software & Information Industry Association, and TechNet in a letter supporting the effort toward creating a baseline federal privacy standard, but expressing concerns about the private right of action in the American Data Protection and Privacy Act. The letter to Senate Commerce and House Energy and Commerce leaders expresses optimism about this opportunity to pass federal privacy legislation and create uniform “rules of the road” that protect individuals, while enabling tech innovation. The letter emphasizes the need to ensure that individuals who are actually injured can seek redress, while also preventing abusive class action lawsuits.
Related Articles
CCIA Statement on the Enactment of the Utah Consumer Privacy Act
Mar 24, 2022
Washington – Governor Spencer Cox has signed the Utah Consumer Privacy Act into law, making Utah the fourth U.S. state to enact comprehensive consumer data privacy legislation. The law will take effect December 31, 2023. While the Computer & Communications Industry Association supports the enactment of comprehensive privacy legislation at the federal level, in its…
CCIA, 10 Associations, Groups Warn Senate Judiciary Leaders EARN IT Bill Would Make Internet Less Safe, Weaken Ability To Remove Illegal Content
Feb 9, 2022
Washington – The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to mark up the “Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies” (EARN IT) Act on Thursday, which would weaken the law companies rely upon to address objectionable activity online, commonly referred to as Section 230, in a misdirected effort to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM)…
Study Offers Reasons Why Government Technology and Procurement Practices Needs to Change
Nov 15, 2021
Washington — A study by market research firm Omdia released Monday explores reasons why most government departments rely on just one vendor for productivity software and why IT departments are choosing to select ease of management and end user familiarity with the tools at the expense of developing a best of breed approach that would…