CCIA Offers Comments To Japanese Regulators On Competition In The Mobile Ecosystem

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) submitted comments on the Japan Digital Market Competition Headquarters’ (DMCH) Interim Reports on Evaluation of Competition in the Mobile Ecosystem and New Customer Contacts (Voice Assistants and Wearables). In its submission, CCIA offered Japanese antitrust regulators its view on the need for a comprehensive understanding of the business models behind the so-called digital “platforms” to better evaluate any possible competition concerns.