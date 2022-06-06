Digital Economy, News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Supports Congressional Efforts Toward Federal Privacy Legislation

BY Heather Greenfield
June 6, 2022

Washington – Members of Congress released a draft bill Friday the “American Data Privacy and Protection Act” that aims for baseline federal privacy protections. The bipartisan deal between Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and House Energy & Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rogers, R-Wash., would set national rules on what data companies can collect and how they can use it.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for baseline federal privacy legislation for more than a decade. CCIA issued its “Privacy Principles: A New Framework for Protecting Data and Promoting Innovation” in 2018. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Internet traffic crosses state and international boundaries and internet users need basic protections to travel with them. Strong baseline privacy protections are key to consumer trust and we appreciate members of Congress working toward this goal.”

