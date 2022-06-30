Internet Freedom, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

Copyright Office Releases “Copyright Protections for Press Publishers” Report

BY Heather Greenfield
June 30, 2022

Washington – The Copyright Office released its report “Copyright Protections for Press Publishers” today. The report, at the request of Congress, evaluated the copyright protections for press publishers under existing law and recommended against adding European-style ancillary copyright rules.

According to a statement from the Copyright Office on the report, “After carefully evaluating the information provided, the Office does not recommend adopting additional copyright-like rights for press publishers in the United States. We have concluded that ancillary copyright protections have not been shown to be necessary in light of publishers’ existing rights, and would likely be ineffective so long as publishers depend on news aggregators for discoverability. Moreover, to the extent that any ancillary copyright protections would lack traditional copyright limitations and exceptions, they would raise significant policy and Constitutional concerns.”

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for access to information and against ancillary copyright in Europe for more than a decade.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“There’s no question that objective journalism is a public good and critical to informing voters, so we appreciate the Copyright Office’s conclusion that new, European-style regulations are not necessary given existing copyright protections for news content.  The last thing Internet users need is a new tax aimed at subsidizing publishers.”

Related Articles

EU, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, ,

European Parliament Rejects Copyright Mandate

Jul 5, 2018

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Members of the European Parliament today voted to reject the introduction of a press publishers’ right in Europe (the so-called “link tax”) and of content filtering mechanisms across a broad range of online services. Negotiations within the Parliament will now continue. The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with hundreds of…

EU, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright,

EU Countries’ Adopted Position on Copyright Will Hurt Internet Users and Digital Sector

May 25, 2018

Brussels — European Member States agreed today on a mandate to negotiate with the European Parliament on the proposed Directive for copyright in the digital single market. The adopted text will cause irreparable damages to Europe’s fundamental rights, economy, competitiveness, education, research, innovation and creativity. Despite overwhelming evidence that the creation of a neighbouring right…

News & Events, , , , ,

CCIA Welcomes IMCO’s Draft Opinion on the Copyright Directive Proposal

Feb 24, 2017

Brussels – The Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee of the European Parliament (“IMCO“) has published its draft opinion yesterday on the proposal for a copyright directive for the Digital Single Market. In this draft opinion, MEP Catherine Stihler has deleted the “publishers’ right”, as lacking “sufficient justification”. This decision is in line with the…