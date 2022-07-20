CCIA Applauds Advancement of CHIPS bill in Senate

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Senate is moving ahead with debate on a broader bill to boost U.S. competitiveness with investment in U.S. microchip manufacturing, 5G wireless deployment, basic science, and research and development. Senators voted 64-34 on Tuesday night to move ahead with debate on H.R. 4346, the current legislative vehicle carrying the “CHIPS Act,” a broader package aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China.

In addition to incentives for domestic microchip manufacturing, the bill includes funding for STEM education, and U.S. science agencies, and research in rural and underserved regions.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has supported U.S. investment in research and development for 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“It is encouraging to see senators step up to protect the U.S. position as a leader in science and technology and to bring more chip manufacturing to the United States. The strong bipartisan support behind this legislation demonstrates how critical it is to combat economic challenges such as inflation and competing with China. Funding U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research and development would mark a huge strategic win for the country while also bringing high-paying jobs and laying the groundwork for future economic success.”

“We would encourage Congress to bring this legislation to a full vote as soon as possible.”