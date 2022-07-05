CCIA, INCOMPAS, DiMA Submit Letter to FCC On Its Regulatory Fee Proposal

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) has joined INCOMPAS and the Digital Media Association (DiMA) in a letter to the FCC responding to its question whether to require new types of companies – including companies that use unlicensed spectrum like WiFi – to pay annual regulatory fees. The letter notes that questions about the numerous legal and policy problems with expanding the fee base have yet to be addressed. The trade associations had previously told the FCC in a joint filing that adding unlicensed spectrum users and tech companies as regulatory fee payors would be beyond the bounds of its statutory authority.

The following can be attributed to Stephanie Joyce, Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President:

“The FCC’s entertaining the notion to require WiFi users and undefined ‘large technology companies’ to pay annual regulatory fees raises questions regarding both its authority and its commitment to fostering innovation.”