News & Events, Taxes & Trade, Telecom & Wireless

CCIA, INCOMPAS, DiMA Submit Letter to FCC On Its Regulatory Fee Proposal

BY Heather Greenfield
July 5, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) has joined INCOMPAS and the Digital Media Association (DiMA) in a letter to the FCC responding to its question whether to require new types of companies – including companies that use unlicensed spectrum like WiFi – to pay annual regulatory fees. The letter notes that questions about the numerous legal and policy problems with expanding the fee base have yet to be addressed. The trade associations had previously told the FCC in a joint filing that adding unlicensed spectrum users and tech companies as regulatory fee payors would be beyond the bounds of its statutory authority.

The following can be attributed to Stephanie Joyce, Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President:

“The FCC’s entertaining the notion to require WiFi users and undefined ‘large technology companies’ to pay annual regulatory fees raises questions regarding both its authority and its commitment to fostering innovation.”

Related Articles

EU, News & Events, Telecom & Wireless, , ,

EU Telcos’ Demand for Network Traffic Payments is Fundamentally Flawed

May 2, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — A study launched today by the lobby group for European telecom operators tries to revive a decade-old pipe dream to make online services pay for internet traffic, something their own customers already pay hefty subscription fees for. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) stresses that ETNO’s renewed attempts to make…

Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, Telecom & Wireless, , , , ,

CCIA Welcomes Nominees To Fill Out FCC, NTIA and PTO

Oct 26, 2021

Washington — President Biden has nominated people to key positions to oversee the U.S. tech industry today including at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC).   The White House has nominated Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel as the Commission’s permanent Chair, and Gigi Sohn, a…