News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Offers Recommendations for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade

BY Heather Greenfield
July 7, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative detailing recommendations on priorities for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.

In June, the Biden administration announced the launch of the economic and trade partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan to “advance and deepen the important U.S.-Taiwan economic and trade relationship.” The initiative seeks to reach “agreements with high-standard commitments and economically meaningful outcomes” in 11 trade issue areas, including digital trade, regulatory practices, standards, and access to technology for small and medium enterprises.

The announcement of this framework followed the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework with other regional partners in late May, which CCIA welcomed and for which CCIA submitted recommendations as well.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“CCIA remains strongly supportive of the Administration’s pursuit of deeper economic engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific, and welcomes the U.S.-Taiwan Trade Initiative. Taiwan is one of the world’s most technology-intensive markets.  Accordingly, the U.S. and Taiwan have deep common interests in working together to develop strong rules that will facilitate digital trade, to enable innovation in our respective markets, and to help set global standards for an effective and durable economic relationship. We look forward to working with all parties involved to craft a well-rounded and forward-thinking initiative.”

