CCIA Response to House Commerce Committee Advancing New Version of Privacy Bill

BY Heather Greenfield
July 20, 2022

Washington – The House Commerce Committee has marked up and approved H.R. 8152, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA), sending it out of committee today by a vote of 53-2. Several representatives of the digital technology sector, including the Computer & Communications Industry Association, have lauded the prospect that H.R. 8152 could establish, for the first time, uniform federal privacy standards. But concerns remain regarding the bill’s preemption clause that would allow states to enact their own privacy laws that could be independently and inconsistently enforced by various state and federal actors.

Last month, CCIA joined a letter supporting the effort toward creating a baseline federal privacy standard, but expressing concerns about national consistency, as well as the private right of action in the ADPPA.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Congress has a real opportunity to pass meaningful federal privacy legislation with uniform ‘rules of the road’ that will protect individuals while enabling innovation. But legislators must avoid the possibility of a patchwork quilt of state regulations and regulators that would tie up innovators with inconsistent and unnecessary compliance obligations. We look forward to working with Congress to ensure that privacy legislation creates a sustainable and uniform national privacy policy.” 

