News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Submits Comments To OSTP Supporting Privacy Enhancing Technologies

BY Heather Greenfield
July 8, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to an Office of Science and Technology Policy request for information on Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), which are automated processes for minimizing data usage and disclosure. PETs have the ability to “recode privacy law” in a manner that minimizes risk of unwanted disclosure while making user data more useful than ever.

CCIA told OSTP that the federal government could create incentives to encourage PET adoption both within existing regulations, such as rules governing procurement and health care information, and as part of any forthcoming federal privacy legislation in the form of safe harbors and exemptions centered on adoption of reliable PETs.

