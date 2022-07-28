Digital Economy, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Welcomes House Passage of CHIPS Bill

BY Heather Greenfield
July 28, 2022

Washington – Following the Senate’s vote to advance, the House passed legislation to boost U.S. competitiveness with investment in U.S. microchip manufacturing, 5G wireless deployment, basic science, and research and development.

The CHIPS Act passed the Senate Wednesday and will now be sent to President Biden to be signed into law. 

The legislation will help the microchip shortage that is impacting U.S. industries from auto manufacturing to tech products and make the U.S. more competitive with China. The bill also includes funding for STEM education, and U.S. science agencies, and research in rural and underserved regions.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has supported U.S. investment in basic science and research and development for 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“It is good to see bipartisan support for a plan to better equip the U.S. to compete in the global market with more funding for science, STEM education, and research and development. With chips being critical inputs in so many industries and products, it is wise to enact policies that bring more chip manufacturing to the United States. 

“The bill Congress has now passed will help combat inflation, foster high-paying jobs and the United States’ global competitiveness, all of which should contribute to future economic growth.”

“This is a win for all sides and encouraging to see Congress put aside political pressures to work for a common good for all Americans.”

Related Articles

Competition, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , , , ,

CCIA Applauds Advancement of CHIPS bill in Senate

Jul 20, 2022

Washington – The Senate is moving ahead with debate on a broader bill to boost U.S. competitiveness with investment in U.S. microchip manufacturing, 5G wireless deployment, basic science, and research and development. Senators voted 64-34 on Tuesday night to move ahead with debate on H.R. 4346, the current legislative vehicle carrying the “CHIPS Act,” a…

Competition, Digital Economy, News & Events, ,

CCIA Offers Comments To Japanese Regulators On Competition In The Mobile Ecosystem

Jun 16, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA)  submitted comments on the Japan Digital Market Competition Headquarters’ (DMCH) Interim Reports on Evaluation of Competition in the Mobile Ecosystem and New Customer Contacts (Voice Assistants and Wearables). In its submission, CCIA offered Japanese antitrust regulators its view on the need for a comprehensive understanding of…

Competition, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, US, , ,

Fireside Chat With Hal Varian: Antitrust Bills Would Harm Tech Market, Consumers

May 24, 2022

Washington – A recent fireside chat with Google’s Chief Economist Hal Varian featured discussion on the flawed reasoning behind proposed tech regulations in antitrust bills like S. 2992, H.R. 3825, and H.R. 3826. Together with the Computer & Communications Industry Association’s Director of Research and Economics Trevor Wagener, Hal Varian countered arguments supporting the proposed…