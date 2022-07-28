CCIA Welcomes House Passage of CHIPS Bill

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – Following the Senate’s vote to advance, the House passed legislation to boost U.S. competitiveness with investment in U.S. microchip manufacturing, 5G wireless deployment, basic science, and research and development.

The CHIPS Act passed the Senate Wednesday and will now be sent to President Biden to be signed into law.

The legislation will help the microchip shortage that is impacting U.S. industries from auto manufacturing to tech products and make the U.S. more competitive with China. The bill also includes funding for STEM education, and U.S. science agencies, and research in rural and underserved regions.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has supported U.S. investment in basic science and research and development for 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“It is good to see bipartisan support for a plan to better equip the U.S. to compete in the global market with more funding for science, STEM education, and research and development. With chips being critical inputs in so many industries and products, it is wise to enact policies that bring more chip manufacturing to the United States.

“The bill Congress has now passed will help combat inflation, foster high-paying jobs and the United States’ global competitiveness, all of which should contribute to future economic growth.”

“This is a win for all sides and encouraging to see Congress put aside political pressures to work for a common good for all Americans.”