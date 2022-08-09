9 Associations Call for Balanced Liability Rules for Consumers and Businesses

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and eight other leading trade associations representing startups, SMEs, and technology companies sent an industry letter to the European Commission on the upcoming revision of the EU liability framework last week. The letter encourages the Commission to ensure that the new liability rules for defective products and AI-powered products are balanced and proportionate for consumers and businesses.

The revision of the Directive on the liability for defective products and the proposal for a directive to adapt liability rules to Artificial Intelligence should provide a clear, future-proof definition of products; exclude non-material damages; refrain from shifting the burden of proof on all AI applications and software where damages occur, and avoid a strict liability regime on online marketplaces selling products online.

The European Commission is planning to table new liability rules on 28 September.