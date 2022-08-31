California Passes Bills Impacting Content Moderation, Online Privacy, Data

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – As California wraps up its legislative session, lawmakers approved several problematic bills regarding online content moderation, data privacy, and algorithms, which will now be sent to the governor to be signed into law by Sept. 30. The bills range from regulating devices and features on online platforms to holding companies responsible for underage users’ access to the sites. Measures like AB 587 and AB 2273 carry heavy compliance requirements along with costly penalties for non-compliance.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments in July as California senators considered one of the bills, AB 587, on social media companies’ terms of service.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Responsible digital services already take aggressive steps to moderate dangerous and illegal content, and protect online users consistent with their terms of service. CCIA has concerns that certain provisions in the legislation could impede businesses’ existing efforts to restrict inappropriate or dangerous content on their platforms.”

“These bills would create significant and potentially costly compliance requirements that may unintentionally stifle innovation and competition. The measures require study, as they may raise constitutional concerns and conflict with federal law. We encourage Governor Newsom to consider the broad implications of these bills as they arrive at his desk.”