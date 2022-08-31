Digital Economy, Internet Freedom, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, Privacy & Security

California Passes Bills Impacting Content Moderation, Online Privacy, Data

BY Heather Greenfield
August 31, 2022

Washington – As California wraps up its legislative session, lawmakers approved several problematic bills regarding online content moderation, data privacy, and algorithms, which will now be sent to the governor to be signed into law by Sept. 30. The bills range from regulating devices and features on online platforms to holding companies responsible for underage users’ access to the sites. Measures like AB 587 and AB 2273 carry heavy compliance requirements along with costly penalties for non-compliance. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments in July as California senators considered one of the bills, AB 587, on social media companies’ terms of service.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Responsible digital services already take aggressive steps to moderate dangerous and illegal content, and protect online users consistent with their terms of service. CCIA has concerns that certain provisions in the legislation could impede businesses’ existing efforts to restrict inappropriate or dangerous content on their platforms.” 

“These bills would create significant and potentially costly compliance requirements that may unintentionally stifle innovation and competition. The measures require study, as they may raise constitutional concerns and conflict with federal law. We encourage Governor Newsom to consider the broad implications of these bills as they arrive at his desk.”

Related Articles

News & Events, Privacy & Security, , ,

CCIA Submits Comments To California’s Privacy Protection Agency

Aug 18, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments ahead of next week’s deadline in response to California’s request for information as it implements the California Privacy Rights Act.  CPRA is the most comprehensive set of enacted guidelines in the country. CCIA offered comments on how to ensure the regulations reflect the mandates in…

Internet Freedom, News & Events, , ,

Supreme Court Pauses Texas Social Media Law Ahead Of Lower Court Reviewing Constitutional Concerns

May 31, 2022

Washington – The Supreme Court has issued an emergency ruling temporarily blocking HB 20, the Texas social media law, from being enforced while a lower court resolves a preliminary First Amendment challenge to the statute.  The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice jointly filed an emergency brief Friday, May 13, asking the U.S. Supreme…

Internet Freedom, News & Events, , ,

Appeals Court Affirms Unconstitutionality of Key Provisions Of Florida’s Social Media Law

May 23, 2022

Washington – A panel of federal judges for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a decision on Florida’s “social media censorship” law that a Florida federal judge ruled unconstitutional last year. The court ruled unanimously in a 3-0 decision today upholding key First Amendment principles. The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with…