CCIA Files Comments On South African Online Platforms Market Report

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – South Africa’s Competition Commission has requested comments on its provisional report on Online Intermediation Platforms, which expresses concern about how particular features of online platforms could impede competition. The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments today, explaining the benefits of various business models and services behind online intermediation platforms as well as the industries in which they operate, noting that understanding these features is important so as not to create rules that would restrict competition and consumer benefits.

​​The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“The South African report provides provisional findings and recommendations for competition among online intermediation platforms, but it will be important that these recommendations and any new rules take into account the wider implications for businesses and consumers. Overly burdensome and heavy-handed regulation could undermine intellectual property rights, harm economic growth, and hinder new start ups, which could be a particular concern for South Africa as it leads Africa’s startup ecosystem.”