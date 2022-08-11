CCIA Launches Research Center to Provide a One-Stop-Shop Resource for Data & Analytics on the Connected Economy

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to announce the launch of the CCIA Research Center, the longest-running tech trade association’s newest arm and a source for the most up-to-date data and analytics on the connected economy. CCIA has advocated for empirically-grounded policy that advances competition and innovation for 50 years and aims to fulfill the connected economy’s need for a one-stop-shop for data and analytics through the CCIA Research Center.

Building upon CCIA’s decades-long history of conducting and commissioning strong empirical research, the Research Center will host data and analytics, economic research studies and surveys to provide policymakers, industry, consumers and the media with data on critical issues affecting the connected economy.

CCIA’s Director of Research and Economics Trevor Wagener leads the Center and its day-to-day work, Research Manager Kara Mazachek assists with research and CCIA’s Communications Manager Sara Young manages public relations for the Center.

The following statement can be attributed to Wagener:

“The launch of the CCIA Research Center reflects the importance of reliable empirical data and analytics as policymakers look to develop policies that impact the connected economy. Institutionalizing this first-of-its-kind, one-stop-shop for research on the connected economy will serve as the universal resource for industry participants, lawmakers, regulators, congressional staff, media, and consumers.”